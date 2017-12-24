Pregnant woman shot while sleeping, baby lives

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in southern Arizona say a pregnant woman was shot and killed in her sleep when someone opened fire on her home, but doctors were able to deliver her baby.

The Tucson Police Department said in a news release that several others in the home were asleep when they awoke around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the sounds of 19-year-old Jasmine Vega screaming.

Arriving officers found her unconscious. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Vega was six months pregnant. Police said the baby survived delivery and is being treated at the hospital.

No other details about the newborn's condition were given.

Police say evidence indicates multiple gunshots were fired into the home. It's not yet known if anyone was specifically targeted.

No suspects have been identified.