Man arrested for fake bomb threat at O'Hare

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

CHICAGO (AP) — A 34-year-old California man has been charged after authorities say he told an airline employee at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport there was a bomb in his carry-on bag.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that police found no bomb and charged Otis Evans of San Diego with felony disorderly conduct.

Evans was escorted from the plane about 1 p.m. Friday. Chicago police said in a statement that the incident caused a "large law enforcement and fire personnel response which resulted in evacuations and delayed flights."

A police spokesman said the area was searched and found to be safe.

Evans was expected to appear in court Saturday. It's not clear if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

