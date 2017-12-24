Second woman sues over rape kit testing delay

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman who waited five years for charges to be filed against a man accused of raping her is suing the city of Houston saying authorities showed deliberate indifference by allowing a backlog of untested rape kits.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Beverly Flores joined a lawsuit filed this year by DeJenay Beckwith alleging Houston officials failed to properly investigate their 2011 attacks.

A growing number of lawsuits are being brought by victims nationwide regarding untested rape kits.

The assailant in Beckwith's case pleaded guilty last year. A suspect in Flores' rape was charged this year.

Both women allege that DNA for their assailants could have been matched in the criminal database earlier. Beckwith says her assault might not have happened if evidence from previous victims had been tested.