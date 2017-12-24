Officials: 'Several deaths' in FL plane crash

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida, authorities said.

The plane already was engulfed in flames by the time fire rescue crews arrived at the scene at Bartow Municipal Airport, Polk County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Tina Mann said in a statement.

"There are a total of four confirmed fatalities," Mann said.

The private plane was heading east into heavy fog when it took off, according to a separate statement from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff. The cause wasn't immediately clear, but the sheriff's office said it was "likely related to the fog."

The names of the victims were not released, pending notification of next of kin.

"This is a horrific tragedy, especially on Christmas Eve, and the victims and their families are in our prayers," the sheriff's office statement said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash

Bartow is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Orlando.