Man dies retrieving packages left on car roof

WACO, Texas (AP) — Police say a Texas man was struck and killed by a car as he retrieved a package that he had accidentally left on the roof of his car after a late-night shopping trip.

Waco police say the 59-year-old man died at the scene of the accident about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the man may have left items on the roof while packing up in the parking lot.

A package flew from the roof into the traffic lane as he pulled out of the parking lot. Police say he stopped his car and walked into the roadway to retrieve the item when a passing car struck him.

Police have not released his name pending notification of his family.

