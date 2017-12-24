Woman arrested for theft of baby Jesus figurine

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — A woman carrying a baby Jesus figurine that had gone missing from a Nativity scene at a Wisconsin park has been arrested for theft.

Police in West Bend, Wisconsin, say an officer spotted a 21-year-old woman walking early Sunday with the figurine. When the officer attempted to stop and speak with her, she ran. The officer caught her and she was arrested on charges of theft and obstruction.

The figurine she was carrying was from Old Settlers Park in West Bend, a town of about 30,000 people 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Milwaukee. Police say it was a replacement for one damaged on Dec. 17.

Investigators have not been able to connect the woman to the damage of the other figurine. The woman's identity has not been released.