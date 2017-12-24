Woman arrested for theft of baby Jesus figurine - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman arrested for theft of baby Jesus figurine

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — A woman carrying a baby Jesus figurine that had gone missing from a Nativity scene at a Wisconsin park has been arrested for theft.

Police in West Bend, Wisconsin, say an officer spotted a 21-year-old woman walking early Sunday with the figurine. When the officer attempted to stop and speak with her, she ran. The officer caught her and she was arrested on charges of theft and obstruction.

The figurine she was carrying was from Old Settlers Park in West Bend, a town of about 30,000 people 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Milwaukee. Police say it was a replacement for one damaged on Dec. 17.

Investigators have not been able to connect the woman to the damage of the other figurine. The woman's identity has not been released.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.