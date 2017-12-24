Santa arrives early for some young Maria victims

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Santa arrived early for children from Puerto Rico who came to Florida after losing everything in Hurricane Maria.

16 Puerto Rican families have been staying at the Doubletree Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens through FEMA funding.

They say it's tough to be away from home during the holidays, especially when their homes were destroyed.

The city of Palm Beach Gardens and the Palm Beach Gardens police department made sure those children had something to celebrate.

Each child received toys that were collected during the police department's annual toy drive.

The kids all attend Eagle Arts Academy, who have boarded the families at a hotel until their funding from FEMA for temporary housing kicked in.

The families say they are grateful for all of the help.