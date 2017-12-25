9-Year-old boy dies in early morning crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

9-Year-old boy dies in early morning crash

Fort Pierce Police are investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 9-year-old child. According to police, the incident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cortez and Sunrise Boulevards.

The child's father - identified as Julio Ruiz - was behind the wheel of his 2005 Toyota Corolla when he crashed into an unoccupied Ford F-250 that was parked off the roadway on the east side of Sunrise.

Issac Santillan (who turned 9 years old today) died at the scene. His 5-year-old sister was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition. An adult female was in the front right passenger seat and had to be extracted from the vehicle by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue. She is in critical condition at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. Julio Ruiz was also transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. He is in stable condition, according to Fort Pierce Police.

Officers continue to investigate the factors that led up to the crash. 

 

 

 

 

