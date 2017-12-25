FHP investigating fatal rollover crash in...

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 31-year-old Fort Pierce man just after midnight on Christmas.

According to an FHP report, Jose Sanchez Duque was driving in the 3900 block of Sunrise Boulevard when for unknown reasons, he crossed over the southbound lane and drove off the roadway, overturning his Ford SUV, striking a traffic sign and a fence. Duque was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Two passengers in his vehicle were transported to Lawnwood Medical Center for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.