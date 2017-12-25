Boy who turned 9 on Christmas dies in wreck

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Fort Pierce police are investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 9-year-old child.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cortez and Sunrise boulevards.

The child's father, identified as Julio Ruiz, was behind the wheel of his 2005 Toyota Corolla when he crashed into an unoccupied Ford F-250 that was parked off the road on the east side of Sunrise Bouevard.

Issac Santillan, who turned 9 years old on Christamas, died at the scene. His 5-year-old sister was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

A woman was in the front right passenger seat and had to be extracted from the vehicle by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue. She is in critical condition at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.

Julio Ruiz was also transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. He is in stable condition, according to Fort Pierce Police.

Officers continue to investigate the factors that led up to the crash.