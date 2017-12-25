31-Year-old Fort Pierce man killed in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

31-Year-old Fort Pierce man killed in crash

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in St. Lucie County that killed a 31-year-old Fort Pierce man just after midnight on Christmas.

According to an FHP report, Jose Sanchez Duque was driving in the 3900 block of Sunrise Blvd. when for unknown reasons he crossed over the southbound lane.

He then drove off the road and overturned his Ford sport-utility vehicle, striking a traffic sign and a fence.

Duque was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Two passengers in his vehicle were transported to Lawnwood Medical Center for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation. 

 

