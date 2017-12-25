PBG delivers toys to children from Puerto Rico

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

Children from Puerto Rico now living in Palm Beach Gardens have new toys to play with this Christmas.

“We’re so happy. For me as her mother, it’s a relief too because we want to give the best Christmas for her, so this is so nice and special for us," Ivonne Villegas Santos said.

“They’re awesome," said her daughter, Isadora. "I finally got more than one thing to show that I love Star Wars.”

The city of Palm Beach Gardens and the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department made sure the children still have something to celebrate despite the difficulties they have been through this year.

“It was devastating," Odalisse Luna said. "We lost our way of life.”

Mayor Maria Marino and police officers gave children from 16 Puerto Rican families multiple toys from the police department’s annual toy drive.

“We wanted them to feel special and have a sense of normalcy," said Greg Blount, executive director of Eagle Arts Academy, where the children attend school.

“It makes us feel much at home," Luna said.

The families have been staying at the Doubletree in Palm Beach Gardens through FEMA funding.

Eagle Arts Academy had spent more than $9,000 on hotel rooms for the families at another hotel before their temporary housing assistance from FEMA began.