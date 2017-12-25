West Palm family builds nativity scene in home

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

At the Zapata house in West Palm Beach, they can tell you the story of the birth of Jesus without saying a word.

“It was done with all of our hearts, in honor of Jesus,” says Nancy Cordoba.

Three years of planning has brought the pages of the Bible to life because living room serves as the canvas for their nativity scene.

It’s a massive tale on a small scale.

“It took me and my husband three months, Everything is handmade except for the figurines,” Cordoba said.

“Every single little house has something going on,” her daughter Elizabeth Zapata says. “You have to take your time and take a look at it.”

The display has only been up for 10 days, and it's already attracted more than 100 visitors. They're all blown away by the attention to detail.

“They say, 'Oh, we're going to go see a nativity,' they just expected something very little."

Elizabeth Zapata helped her parents put the scene together.

“Painting, building, carving, sleepless nights working ... very proud of them.”

For them, the hard work is worth it.

“Just to give thanks, and to show the world that nice things still happen, good hearts are still out there,” Zapata said.

The family says they will leave the display up for a few more months and welcome visitors.

If you would like to visit, call Nancy at 561-201-4742.