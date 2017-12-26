Palm City family reflects on Hurricane Maria

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

A Palm City family who was living in Puerto Rico and evacuated after Hurricane Maria is fortunate enough to be celebrating the holidays.

On Christmas Day, as Rebecca Pineiro looked at pictures of friends and family still on the island, she's glad to see most are doing OK.

She's also fortunate to be stateside with her own family.

"We had a beautiful Christmas, opened presents. We had no problem finding gifts," said Pineiro.

Rebecca's husband was born and raised in Puerto Rico. They moved to San Juan back in June, but then evacuated about a week after the catastrophic hurricane slammed the island.

They've been staying at their home in Palm City for the past few months.

"We're OK, but we know that's not the situation on the majority of the island," said Pineiro.

That's what she's thinking about.

"So we've tried to do what we can from here," said Pineiro.

It's been three months since Maria swept through and many were unable to celebrate Christmas.

That's not even the worst of it.

"Just day to day things you take for granted to do. Wash a load of laundry. Cook a breakfast for your kids."

She just wants everyone to know what these people continue to deal with.

"It's going to be a long process and we just can't lose sight of that," said Pineiro.

She and her family plan to move back to the island in early January.