Families in need enjoy Christmas feast in Boca

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

This time of year can be difficult for many families struggling financially. A simple meal might not be an option.

But on Christmas Day, it was a show of neighbor helping neighbor for 300 people in Boca Raton.

The Town Center at Boca Raton is normally closed on Christmas, but on Monday the mall opened up its doors and teamed up with local non-profit Boca Helping Hands to feed and spread the holiday cheer to families in need.

For little Kayla Louis and her family of Margate, Fla., the Christmas spirit is bright.

"Joy and love," she told WPTV. "It's the time to spend with your family."

Her mom, Lisa, just had surgery a couple of days ago.

"I didn't have a chance to do anything with my kids. I just got out of the hospital," Lisa said.

But thanks to Boca Helping Hands and dozens of volunteers, including many employees from the mall, these families are being taken care of this holiday.

"This is really breathtaking. It's nice and beautiful," said Lisa. "All of these people, when they could be at home with their families, they're here helping out, they're serving. And I think that's what Christmas is all about.”

Volunteers served a full Christmas feast on a linen spread. All of the food -- pasta, turkey, lasagna and more -- cooked up by the very restaurants inside the Town Center at Boca Raton.

"A number of these families are regular clients of Boca Helping Hands, which we regard as the working poor people," said Gregory Hazle, Boca Helping Hands interim executive director.

Santa Claus even made a personal visit to every table and handed out gifts to children.

"We all have a responsibility to be good neighbors and our neighbors don't always mean those people who live next door to us or share our particular status in life," said Hazle.

Dorothy Roberts invited her neighbors to the feast. Although they might not be related, she sees them as family.

"We are one family. And it's so important to reach out to our neighbors, especially not just this time of year, but at all times," she said.

Beyond Christmas Day, Boca Helping Hands feeds people in need every day, serving about 60,000 meals each year. They are always in need of donations and volunteers.

If you would like to help, click here for more information.