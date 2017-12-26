Local baseball star pays off parents' mortgage

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget

US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget

A former Palm Beach Gardens baseball star and first round draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks gave his parents a special gift for Christmas.

Palm Beach Gardens Community High School graduate Pavin Smith tweeted a video Monday that showed the emotional moment his parents learned that he had paid off the mortgage of their Jupiter home.

The video showed Smith's mom reading a letter penned by him that left both his parents in tears.

As of Tuesday morning, the video had more than 3,000 re-tweets and had been liked 13,000 times.

Smith, 21, was the seventh overall selection in this year's Major League Baseball Draft after starring at the University of Virginia.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

Scripps Only Content 2017