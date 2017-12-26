Local baseball star pays off parents' mortgage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local baseball star pays off parents' mortgage

A former Palm Beach Gardens baseball star and first round draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks gave his parents a special gift for Christmas.

Palm Beach Gardens Community High School graduate Pavin Smith tweeted a video Monday that showed the emotional moment his parents learned that he had paid off the mortgage of their Jupiter home.

The video showed Smith's mom reading a letter penned by him that left both his parents in tears. 

As of Tuesday morning, the video had more than 3,000 re-tweets and had been liked 13,000 times.

Smith, 21, was the seventh overall selection in this year's Major League Baseball Draft after starring at the University of Virginia.

