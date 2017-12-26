Holiday sales up for retailers

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

A tough year for retailers is ending on a better note as holiday sales nationally increased from last year. However, online sales grew even more.

"I do most of my shopping online," said Marlene Kossis, of Coral Springs. "This is one of the few days I'll be in a mall."

The Gardens Mall saw higher foot traffic this holiday season.

"It’s an annual tradition," Kossis said. "My sister and I come here the day after Christmas. We just like the variety of stores here and the experience the day after."

Shoppers at The Gardens Mall Tuesday making returns and scouting out post-Christmas sales say they enjoy the experience of going to a mall.

"It’s fun to just come and walk around," one shopper said.

National online sales this holiday season increased around 24 percent, while retail sales increased 4 percent.

"That was a real shake up in the retail markets when they opened these malls and the whole world changed how they shop and now I think we’re starting to go through another phase where malls are starting to become obsolete in many ways," said Newschannel 5 Internet Security Expert Alan Crowetz, of InfoStream.

Crowetz said the 'Amazon effect' is really challenging brick and mortar stores because it's so easy for people to find whatever they need on Amazon and get it delivered quickly.

He said retailers are still figuring out how to keep up.

"I think some of them have taken the angle of going after them online," he said. "Walmart has aggressively been trying to compete with Amazon online, but quite honestly, they’re so far ahead that’s a really difficult battle."