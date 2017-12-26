Fatal crash snarls traffic in PSL - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash snarls traffic in PSL

Police are at the scene of a fatal crash in Port St. Lucie Tuesday evening. 

The crash happened at the intersection of SW St. Lucie West Boulevard and SW California Boulevard. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

No more information was immediately available. 

Check back for updates. 

