One killed, five injured in PSL crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One killed, five injured in PSL crash

One person was killed and five others injured following a two-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie Tuesday evening, according to the St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of SW St. Lucie West Boulevard and SW California Boulevard. 

Investigators say one adult female and one female child were transported by ground to a local trauma hospital and another female child was flown to a pediatric trauma hospital.

One male and one female from the second vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.

 

