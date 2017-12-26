Rabid raccoon found in suburban WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rabid raccoon found in suburban WPB

A raccoon in suburban West Palm Beach has tested positive for rabies. 

The Florida Department of Health said the animal was acting aggressive with a dog near Haverhill Gun Club Road. 

The dog will be placed in quarantine for possible exposure. 

Residents in the area of Gun Club ad Haverhill roads should take the necessary precautions to avoid contact with any wild animals. 

This is the fifth animal in Palm Beach County with a positive rabies outcome. 

For more information on rabies, click here

