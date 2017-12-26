Man charged with possessing stolen police gun - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man charged with possessing stolen police gun

A Fort Pierce man is in custody, charged with possessing a stolen police gun.

James Brown was found sleeping in his car on Avenue H Monday, as police were responding to reports of a shooting in the area.

Officials say the serial number of the gun in Brown's possession matched a gun reported stolen from the Melbourne Police Department in April.

 

