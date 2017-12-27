Liquor store robbery suspect sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Liquor store robbery suspect sought

Sebastian police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say stole bottles of liquor from the Publix store on Sebastian Boulevard, twice.

Officials say the suspect stole the liquor on Saturday and again on Christmas Eve.

Security cameras caught the man driving in a red vehicle. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers. 

