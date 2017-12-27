Vigil held for 9-year-old boy killed in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vigil held for 9-year-old boy killed in crash

Family and friends gathered Tuesday evening to remember 9-year-old Isaac Santillan. 

Issac, who turned 9-years-old on Christmas, died in a car crash on his birthday.

Candles and mementos lined Cortez and Sunrise boulevards in Fort Pierce, where the crash happened. 

Police say Julio Ruiz was driving the car that skidded through the intersection and slammed into a parked truck. 

Ruiz's 5-year-old daughter, Issac's sister, and his girlfriend who were also passengers in the car when the accident happened, remain hospitalized but their condition is improving, officials said Tuesday.

Issac died at the scene.

He spent Christmas Eve with his aunt and grandmother before they dropped him off at his legal guardian's home. 

Isaac's family wants answers as to why the 9-year-old was in that car at 4:30 a.m. 

"A little boy lost his life because of someone who was careless. Somebody who we love, who we never going to see again," said Isaac's aunt Cynthia Santillan.

Police have not been able to question Ruiz because he is still hospitalized. They are also waiting on toxicology reports to see if drugs and alcohol played a factor. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.