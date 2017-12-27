Vigil held for 9-year-old boy killed in crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

Family and friends gathered Tuesday evening to remember 9-year-old Isaac Santillan.

Issac, who turned 9-years-old on Christmas, died in a car crash on his birthday.

Candles and mementos lined Cortez and Sunrise boulevards in Fort Pierce, where the crash happened.

Police say Julio Ruiz was driving the car that skidded through the intersection and slammed into a parked truck.

Ruiz's 5-year-old daughter, Issac's sister, and his girlfriend who were also passengers in the car when the accident happened, remain hospitalized but their condition is improving, officials said Tuesday.

Issac died at the scene.

He spent Christmas Eve with his aunt and grandmother before they dropped him off at his legal guardian's home.

Isaac's family wants answers as to why the 9-year-old was in that car at 4:30 a.m.

"A little boy lost his life because of someone who was careless. Somebody who we love, who we never going to see again," said Isaac's aunt Cynthia Santillan.

Police have not been able to question Ruiz because he is still hospitalized. They are also waiting on toxicology reports to see if drugs and alcohol played a factor.