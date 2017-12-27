Horses providing therapy for military veterans

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

A special program in Loxahatchee is providing some of our country's heroes with the support and strength they need to recover from some tough times.

For Navy veterans Matthew Pardew and Chester, who didn’t want his last name used, being around horses is a big step.

After serving America, they fell on hard times. Matthew said he has a substance abuse problem, and according to Chester, who move to Miami from Pittsburgh, “I stayed drunk most of the time.”

Both men have found help through the Salvation Army, but it’s been a program at Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding in Loxahatchee that has helped them too.

Matthew and Chester visit weekly, and Matthew says, "I’ve had a lot of therapy hours, and these, by far, have been the most helpful."

The center’s founder, Ruth Menor, explains the program for veterans, saying, "We’ve developed from equine psychotherapy helping them deal with psychological crisis, especially PTSD."

Chester and Matthew are no longer homeless, and credit Vinceremos for helping them conquer problems they had after leaving the military.

For Chester, it’s a lifesaver.

“It’s turned my life 180 degrees," said Chester.