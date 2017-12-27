Coast Guard rescues 2 Bahamians off West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Coast Guard rescues 2 Bahamians off West Palm

The Coast Guard said Tuesday they rescued two Bahamians from disabled vessels nearly 35 miles off the coast of West Palm Beach.

According to a news release, the Coast Guard said they received a report at about 7:15 p.m. Monday of two overdue Bahamian boaters reportedly traveling from Dania Beach to Freeport, Bahamas.

An airplane crew and Coast Guard cutter were launched to search for the missing boaters.

The airplane crew found the disabled vessels around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. The cutter latter arrived and safely transferred the two boaters aboard the ship.

One of the boaters reportedly sustained a hand injury prior to the cutter crew arriving.

The cutter took the two Bahamians to Freeport and transferred them to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

