Driver sought after 2 killed in Greenacres wreck

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that killed two people in Greenacres last weekend.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 at the intersection of Swain Boulevard and Second Street.

PBSO said a 2013 Porsche Panamera was traveling northbound on Swain Boulevard at a high rate of speed with no headlights on.

A 2007 Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on Second Street at the intersection of Swain Boulevard.

The Honda entered the intersection while the Porsche ran the stop sign, causing a violent collision.

Two passengers in the Honda, Juan Hernandez, 29, and Angel Xon, 47, both of West Palm Beach, were ejected and killed. The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries.

PBSO said the driver of the Porsche fled the area on foot, leaving the car at the scene.