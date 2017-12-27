Driver sought after 2 killed in Greenacres wreck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver sought after 2 killed in Greenacres wreck

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that killed two people in Greenacres last weekend.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 at the intersection of Swain Boulevard and Second Street.     

PBSO said a 2013 Porsche Panamera was traveling northbound on Swain Boulevard at a high rate of speed with no headlights on. 

A 2007 Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on Second Street at the intersection of Swain Boulevard. 

The Honda entered the intersection while the Porsche ran the stop sign, causing a violent collision.

Two passengers in the Honda, Juan Hernandez, 29, and Angel Xon, 47, both of West Palm Beach, were ejected and killed. The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries. 

PBSO said the driver of the Porsche fled the area on foot, leaving the car at the scene.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.