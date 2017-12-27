Worker charged with sex crime in Fort Pierce

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

A man is charged with sexually assaulting a mental health patient in his care earlier this month.

The arrest warrant from Fort Pierce police says Atiba Anthony Adams, 29, of Port St. Lucie inappropriately touched the man around Dec. 4.

Investigators said he lied to them before eventually telling the truth.

The warrant says the patient told another staff member who then called police.

Adams turned himself into the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

A Fort Pierce police report said Adams was an employee of the Department of Children and Families.

However, according to a written statement from DCF Communications Director Jessica Sims on Wednesday, Adams is not a current or former employee of DCF.

Sims also said the alleged incident occurred at a private medical facility, not a state facility.