Worker charged with sex crime in Fort Pierce

A man is charged with sexually assaulting a mental health patient in his care earlier this month.

The arrest warrant from Fort Pierce police says Atiba Anthony Adams, 29, of Port St. Lucie inappropriately touched the man around Dec. 4.

Investigators said he lied to them before eventually telling the truth.

The warrant says the patient told another staff member who then called police.

Adams turned himself into the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

A Fort Pierce police report said Adams was an employee of the Department of Children and Families.

However, according to a written statement from DCF Communications Director Jessica Sims on Wednesday, Adams is not a current or former employee of DCF.

Sims also said the alleged incident occurred at a private medical facility, not a state facility.

