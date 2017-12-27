2 Dogs attack cow in Loxahatchee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Dogs attack cow in Loxahatchee

One dog is dead after two dogs attacked a cow in Loxahatchee. 

According to Animal Care and Control, the cow’s owner shot at the dogs after they started attacking his cow.

One dog died, but it’s unclear if it was from a gunshot since investigators could not find a bullet wound.

The cow’s owner was able to contain the other dog – even giving it water – while he waited for authorities to arrive.

ACC says the cow received minor injuries. 

Investigators are still trying to identify the owner of the dogs.

