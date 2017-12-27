Stuart man arrested on drug charges

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

A Stuart man was arrested during a holiday business patrol after police say cocaine, baggies and a scale were found inside his truck.

The incident happened on December 22 in the 2400 block of Monterey Road.

According to Stuart police, officers spotted Ryan Carter, 25, of Stuart sitting inside a pickup truck with his head down. During a welfare check, Carter was found inside with a pill bottle containing a white powder or pills on his lap. As he opened the door, the pill bottle fell and the white powder, later determined to be cocaine, spilled on the floor.

Stuart Police K-9 Officer Tyler Bovee and his K-9 partner, Bady assisted with the investigation and alerted officers to the presence of additional narcotics inside the truck.

Additional cocaine, baggies and a scale were found inside the pickup.

Carter was arrested for possession of controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Martin County Jail where he was held on a $25,500 bond.