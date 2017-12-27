Trump visits West Palm Beach fire station - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trump visits West Palm Beach fire station

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump paid a post-Christmas visit to firefighters in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump is touting his legislative accomplishments, including the GOP tax bill, before the first responders stationed at West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

The president says the firefighters are "great people" who do "a fantastic job," and he is thanking them for their service.

Trump also says the country is "doing well," with the stock market and 401(k) retirement plans rising.

He says the United States is a "big, beautiful ship" that his administration is turning around.

Trump is spending the holidays at his private Mar-a-Lago estate and club in Florida.

___

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.