Trump visits West Palm Beach fire station

Posted: Monday, December 25 2017 1:53 PM EST 2017-12-25 18:53:44 GMT Updated: Wednesday, December 27 2017 4:05 PM EST 2017-12-27 21:05:27 GMT
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
More >> Posted: Friday, December 22 2017 8:57 AM EST 2017-12-22 13:57:46 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 1:58 PM EST 2017-12-22 18:58:56 GMT
Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.
More >> Posted: Friday, December 22 2017 10:32 AM EST 2017-12-22 15:32:18 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 12:05 PM EST 2017-12-22 17:05:04 GMT
President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.
More >> Posted: Thursday, December 21 2017 10:01 PM EST 2017-12-22 03:01:32 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 8:46 AM EST 2017-12-22 13:46:10 GMT
Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.
Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump paid a post-Christmas visit to firefighters in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump is touting his legislative accomplishments, including the GOP tax bill, before the first responders stationed at West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.
The president says the firefighters are "great people" who do "a fantastic job," and he is thanking them for their service.
Trump also says the country is "doing well," with the stock market and 401(k) retirement plans rising.
He says the United States is a "big, beautiful ship" that his administration is turning around.
Trump is spending the holidays at his private Mar-a-Lago estate and club in Florida.
