Senator Nelson visits PR as people call for help - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Senator Nelson visits PR as people call for help

Congress is expected to take up a disaster spending bill early next month.

Senator Bill Nelson traveled to Puerto Rico to assess the situation personally. Much of the island still remains without power.

Regina Kearns is now staying in Delray Beach, after spending the past seven years in Vieques, Puerto Rico.

Her home was damaged after Hurricane Maria swept through.

"Figured I'd come up here and rebuild my life," said Kearns.

As she sits here stateside, she keeps a list of what people need on the island.

"Linens, tarps, insulin," said Kearns.

She hopes the federal government and others will help as the island continues to recover.

"I'm a survivor things are going to get better."

Regina has created a GoFundMe account to help Vieques.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.