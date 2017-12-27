Senator Nelson visits PR as people call for help

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

Congress is expected to take up a disaster spending bill early next month.

Senator Bill Nelson traveled to Puerto Rico to assess the situation personally. Much of the island still remains without power.

Regina Kearns is now staying in Delray Beach, after spending the past seven years in Vieques, Puerto Rico.

Her home was damaged after Hurricane Maria swept through.

"Figured I'd come up here and rebuild my life," said Kearns.

As she sits here stateside, she keeps a list of what people need on the island.

"Linens, tarps, insulin," said Kearns.

She hopes the federal government and others will help as the island continues to recover.

"I'm a survivor things are going to get better."

Regina has created a GoFundMe account to help Vieques.