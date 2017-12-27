Mom begs for answers in daughter's disappearance - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mom begs for answers in daughter's disappearance

A Royal Palm Beach mother is desperate for answers. Her 27-year-old daughter Leah Rose Altman, who now lives in California, has not been seen or heard from in months.

And as time passes, she fears the very worst.

Lynda Sanatmaria cherishes every keepsake from her daughter, even old post cards and Christmas cards. They’re little pieces of hope that Leah is somewhere safe.

“[I] would sell my soul to know where she is,” said Santamaria. “That she knows how many people love her and how valuable she is.”

It's been months since anyone has seen or heard from Altmann. About two years ago, the Palm Beach County native moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the music industry.

“By October, she had gone too long without texting me,” said Santamaria.  

The concern heightened in November. Leah didn’t call or text on her mom’s birthday, something that had never happened before.

That's when Santamaria reached out to Leah’s LA roommate.

“[He said] Leah left their apartment the night of August 28t with a small backpack never to be seen again.”

Realizing none of her LA friends had seen her since, Santamaria says she reported Leah missing to the LAPD.
 
“It’s my guilt as a mother that I waited as long as I did to have the courage to stalk her Facebook friends.”

As this mother began to dig deeper into her daughter’s disappearance, she began to have growing concerns that, because of where Leah lived and who she was hanging out with, that her daughter may be a victim of human trafficking.

“What I fear most is that lack of any banking transitions,” said Santamaria. “What ever you’re doing in life, you need to eat. You need something.”

Now as this mother prays for answers, she wrestles with her worst fears.

“I’ve actually talked to God to say what’s worse? For an independent, smart, beautiful soul to either not be with us or to be harmed an against her will.”

Santamaria says she isn't ruling out anything as a possibility, including that Leah may have ran away. However, given the circumstance she doesn’t believe that's the case.

We have reached out to the LAPD multiple times, so far their detective has not returned our calls.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.