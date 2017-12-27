Armed robbery turns into police chase

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

Jupiter Police say an armed robbery in the Pine Garden South area turned into a police chase all the way to Riviera Beach on Wednesday.

The five suspects went southbound in their car but then bailed out in Riviera Beach at the intersection of Blue Heron Blvd. and Garden Road.

Officers from Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, and Riviera Beach were on full alert to find the suspects.

They searched the brush with they guns drawn.

K-9 officers yelled at the suspects to come out or otherwise they would get bit.

After about 15 minutes police say all five suspects were caught and arrested.

Jupiter Police said there was one victim from the armed robbery, who is at Jupiter Medical Center. They did not say what condition the victim was in.