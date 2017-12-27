Liquor store robbery suspect arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Liquor store robbery suspect arrested

UPDATE: The Sebastian Police Department said Wednesday that the liquor store robbery suspect has been apprehended. 

Police located Miguel Renan Garcia-Rosario, 31, in north Indian River County, following an anonymous tip.  

Garcia-Rosario was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.  

“The patrol shift did an excellent job of capturing the information during their initial investigation,” said Chief Michelle Morris. “Quick work by our detectives and crime analyst following the tip resulted in a positive identification. He was under surveillance until our Special Response Team was able to apprehend him. This was classic teamwork.”  

Garcia-Rosario resides in Vero Lake Estates, officials say. 

“Our big break was having great video from the store, the press and the tip,” said Detective Todd Finnegan, the case investigator. “He shaved his head and beard completely trying to change his appearance and even burned the clothes.  He was sure we were looking for him.  He was right!” 

Garcia-Rosario was transported to the Indian River County Jail where he will be held without bond pending a first appearance before the judge Thursday.    

EARLIER STORY:

Sebastian police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say stole bottles of liquor from the Publix store on Sebastian Boulevard, twice.

Officials say the suspect stole the liquor on Saturday and again on Christmas Eve.

Security cameras caught the man driving in a red vehicle. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.