Jon Bon Jovi visits Benny's on the Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jon Bon Jovi visits Benny's on the Beach

The staff at Benny’s on the Beach in Lake Worth received a visit from famous rock star Wednesday!

Jon Bon Jovi came in for lunch with friends and was more than happy to take a few photos with fans.

Pictures uploaded to the Benny’s Facebook page show the singer, famous for hits like “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “It’s My Life,” posing with staff.

Bon Jovi also signed a wall near the bar area, so check it out the next time you stop by for a bite to eat!

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.