FPL equipment headed to Puerto Rico

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

Florida Power & Light Company trucks and electrical equipment are being loaded on a barge in Fort Pierce on Thursday and headed to Puerto Rico as efforts continue to restore electricity after Hurricane Maria slammed the Caribbean island.

FPL said lineworkers will meet up with the equipment in early January to help support restoration efforts.

Hundreds of thousands of residents remain without power nearly four months after the hurricane ravaged the U.S. territory.

FPL said the lineworkers will join a 10-person incident management Team already on the ground helping restore service to one of seven regions in the country.

The utility said customers and employees having strong ties to Puerto Rico, so the company feels a responsibility to help get the lights back on and help return a sense of normalcy to the island.

Along with the entire electric power industry, FPL will remain in Puerto Rico to support restoration efforts for as long as needed.