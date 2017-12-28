Fuel tanker overturns on Belvedere Rd. near PBIA - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fuel tanker overturns on Belvedere Rd. near PBIA

All lanes of Belvedere Road at Florida Mango Road are closed Thursday afternoon near West Palm Beach after a tanker overturned, spilling thousand of gallons of aviation fuel.

The crash occurred around noon near Palm Beach International Airport.  

Capt. Albert Borroto with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the surrounding area north of crash is being evacuated for safety.

Borroto said the tanker may have up to 8,000 gallons of fuel on board.

