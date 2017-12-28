Crews work to clean up taker crash and spill

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

Traffic remains closed in both directions on Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach after a tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of jet fuel overturned.

WPTV reporter Merris Badcock tweeted that there is a crack in the tanker that can't be patched causing unknown gallons to leak into the city's sewer system.

Crews say there is a crack in the tank that cannot be patched. https://t.co/jq5KjyeNa9 @WPTV pic.twitter.com/qdJMKSYO6z — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) December 28, 2017

A second tanker is now on the scene so that crews can offload the remaining aviation fuel from the overturned tanker. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has offloaded 1600 gallons of fuel from the overturned tanker and 200 gallons from storm drains near the incident.

Fuel is leaking into storm drains. Crews trying to figure out not where those drains empty out. https://t.co/jq5KjyeNa9 @WPTV pic.twitter.com/MUumixRaje — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) December 28, 2017

The crash occurred around noon near Palm Beach International Airport.

Capt. Albert Borroto with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the surrounding area north of crash is being evacuated for safety.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the tanker overturned while making a turn onto Belvedere Road.

Crews sprayed chemical foam on the streets and grounded the tanker to prevent sparks.

Firefighters apply foam at scene of fuel tanker spill. pic.twitter.com/LfEq7FZ5gc — Julius Whigham II (@JuliusWhigham) December 28, 2017

Deputies are at the scene routing traffic while crews clean up the fuel. Crews stabilized the vehicle and said chances of it sparking are minimal.

It's unclear if the driver was hurt.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed the tanker belongs to Menzies Aviation.

