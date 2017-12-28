Crews work to clean up taker crash and spill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews work to clean up taker crash and spill

Traffic remains closed in both directions on Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach after a tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of jet fuel overturned.  

WPTV reporter Merris Badcock tweeted that there is a crack in the tanker that can't be patched causing unknown gallons to leak into the city's sewer system. 

 

A second tanker is now on the scene so that crews can offload the remaining aviation fuel from the overturned tanker.  Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has offloaded 1600 gallons of fuel from the overturned tanker and 200 gallons from storm drains near the incident.

The crash occurred around noon near Palm Beach International Airport.  

Capt. Albert Borroto with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the surrounding area north of crash is being evacuated for safety.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the tanker overturned while making a turn onto Belvedere Road.

Crews sprayed chemical foam on the streets and grounded the tanker to prevent sparks.

Deputies are at the scene routing traffic while crews clean up the fuel.  Crews stabilized the vehicle and said chances of it sparking are minimal.

It's unclear if the driver was hurt.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed the tanker belongs to Menzies Aviation. 

Stay with WPTV.com for updates and more details.

