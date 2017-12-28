Good Greek mourns men killed in hit and run

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

The men who died in a hit and run crash in Greenacres early Saturday morning both worked for Good Greek Moving and Storage.

“These guys were the backbone of our company," said Spero Georgedakis. "They were there since the beginning.”

Georgedakis said Angel Xon and Juan Carlos Valasques worked for him for 13 years.

“Both were just hard working guys," he said. "Very, very good natured. Just always in a good mood. Smiling, happy to be at work.”

The work environment at Good Greek Moving and Storage has been somber all week.

"The guys are just broken. I know it’s difficult for a lot of them to show up to work every day. Some of them haven’t still," Georgedakis said.

The three other people who were in the SUV at the time of the crash work for Good Greek Moving and Storage as well.

A video from surveillance cameras at Belk's General Store, which isn't being released to the public at this point, shows the SUV driving east on 2nd Street. As the SUV is driving through the intersection from the side with no stop sign, a car suddenly appears on Swain Boulevard, moving quickly with no headlights on. That car blows through a stop sign, crashing into the SUV and sending it spinning into the store. Valasques and Xon are ejected from the SUV and fall near an icebox.

PBSO says the driver of the speeding Porsche left it on scene and ran off. PBSO is still looking for the driver. The Porsche was not stolen and the investigation into other information continues, PBSO said.

“I certainly hope they’ll apprehend any and everyone who was involved and is fully prosecuted," Georgedakis said.

A small memorial outside the store on Swain Boulevard honors Velasques' and Xon's memory, but their light will really continue to shine at Good Greek Moving and Storage.

"These guys were really one in a million, as employees, as people, as friends," Georgedakis said.

The company started a Go Fund Me account for the victim’s families to use for funeral expenses and transporting the men to Virginia and Guatemala: https://www.gofundme.com/help-us-send-our-friends-home