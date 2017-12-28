Royal Palm Beach 'car-creeper' arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Royal Palm Beach 'car-creeper' arrested

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling Christopher Dillion a car-creeper.

He was arrested by Sheriff's deputies after he broke into 56 cars last night in the Victoria Groves development in Royal Palm Beach last night.

He is being held in jail on no bond.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.