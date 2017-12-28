1 Dead and child hurt in West Palm shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead and child hurt in West Palm shooting

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting tonight in West Palm Beach.

A mother was killed and her daughter was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a West Palm Beach Police spokesperson. The shooting occurred on the 800-block of 3rd street just after 7 p.m.

Investigators say they're searching for one suspect.

The story tonight on Newschannel 5 at 11 p.m. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.