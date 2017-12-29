Mom, child killed in West Palm Beach shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mom, child killed in West Palm Beach shooting

West Palm Beach police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night that took the life of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter.

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of 3rd Street just at about 7:13 p.m.

Investigators say they are searching for one person in connection with the homicide.

The deceased mother was identified as 36-year-old Kaladaa Crowell. 

Police tell WPTV they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. They are still working to determine what might have caused that dispute to escalate to a shooting.

They have also not given any information as to who the shooter might have been, nor the shooter's relationship to the victims.

Police say they got multiple 911 calls from people in the area who heard the gunfire. Officers arrived to the home and said they found the 11-year-old girl on the front porch, and her mother deceased inside the home.

The daughter went into surgery Thursday evening and later died.

On Thursday night, police were waiting to obtain a search warrant to continue their investigation inside the home.

