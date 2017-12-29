2 Dead in 3-vehicle crash in Greenacres - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Dead in 3-vehicle crash in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) -- A three-vehicle crash killed two people Thursday afternoon in Greenacres. 

The Palm Beach Post reports that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the Thursday afternoon crash involved two cars and a truck.

The crash shut down 10th Avenue North in Greenacres.

Officials did not identify the deceased. Further details weren't immediately released.

