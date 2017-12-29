Walmart worker accused of taking upskirt picture - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Walmart worker accused of taking upskirt picture

A Walmart employee is charged with video voyeurism after investigators said he took a photo under a customer's dress.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Madisson Clycove Ledan, who worked at the store at Military Trail and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Deputies said Ledan followed the woman and took pictures until another customer noticed and brought it to her attention.

Ledan, a West Boynton resident, is facing one count of video voyeurism. 

