Brightline train service to begin week of Jan. 8

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- A higher-speed passenger train that is eventually expected to run from Miami to Orlando is set to launch operations in South Florida.

Brightline officials told local news outlets that the initial service between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach will begin the week of Jan. 8. The Miami station is scheduled to come on board within three months.

The parent company, All Aboard Florida, had planned to launch the $3 billion project between Miami and West Palm Beach over the summer. But a variety of legal, financial and environmental factors delayed the projects.

The train will run on the Florida East Coast Railway tracks. Brightline says it expects to run 16 trips daily between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Each segment will take about 30 minutes.