Trump golfs with Coast Guard near West Palm

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

President Trump invited members of the United States Coast Guard to play golf with him Friday at his golf course near West Palm Beach.

About 60 U.S. Coast Guard members gathered with the President at Trump International Golf Course for a photo opportunity around 12:45 p.m. near the 17th hole.

"Enjoy the course. I think all of you were watching my shot," President Trump said Friday.

Many of the service members were from the Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet, according to reports.

"I just wanted to thank you...The job you did in Florida, and especially the job you did in Texas," Trump said.