Lake O discharges end, but damage done

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

Lake Okeechobee stands at more than 15 feet and the discharges into the St. Lucie River are over.

Out on the river Friday, Jim Harter in Palm City checked on the water quality.

"Salinity is zero," said Harter.

There are no algae blooms, but you can see the water is murky.

"All that mud," said Harter.

The billions of gallons did devastate oysters and seagrass.

"Always been dumped on us. That needs to change," said Harter.

Hurricane Irma highlighted a number of issues including high lake levels and dike integrity. Also, storage options north and south.

"Irma did bring up that emphasis on what happens when you get a tropical storm," said Mark Perry with Florida's Oceanographic Society.

He says as discharges end, we can look towards 2018.

The environment will be crucial the upcoming legislative session and the 2018 gubernatorial election.

"That is the primary issue in the state of Florida," said Perry.

Governor Scott also proposed $50 million in the upcoming budget to speed up repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike.