Police name accused killer in WPB double murder

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

A gunman is on the run after shooting a mother and her 11-year-old daughter Thursday night.

West Palm Beach Police, U.S. marshals and other agencies are searching for Marlin Joseph, 26, for the double murder of Kaladaa Crowell and Kyra Inglet.

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of 3rd Street just at about 7:13 p.m. Thursday. US Marshals say Joseph lived in the home. He moved in about 10 months ago after serving time for battery on a child.

Joseph was last seen at 5:37 am Friday withdrawing money from a bank near Military Trail and Community Drive. Police describe him as 5' 10" and 180 pounds. He also has multiple tatoos on his face, including a cross between the eyes.

Police tell WPTV they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. They are still working to determine what might have caused that dispute to escalate to a shooting.

Joseph took Crowell's vehicle after the murders, according to police. Her car is described as a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with a Florida Bethune-Cookman specialty license plate BA0MJ.

"You just have to be a coward to shoot a person and walk away," said Patrick James, Kaladaa Crowell's, the victim's great uncle. "She was just a sweet person (talking about Kaladaa). She'd go out of her way to help a person. So I think that's what happened here," said James.

Crowell worked with the mentally ill at Jerome Golden for 6 years. Her boss, Dr. Suresh Rajpara called her incredible. He said she went above and beyond to help, once creating a 6 week program so patients could learn Creole, and often getting jobs for clients.

"They were looking to her as their mother and for many of them she was a mother figure."

We've learned 11 year old Kyra Inglet was helpful, like her mother. "I remember reading a book, "when bad things happen to good people." And I believe this is a good example of it," said Jack 'the Bike Man' Hairston. Kyra was part of his after school volunteer program. She worked on bikes that would later be donated.

"She worked hard, very hard and got her bike going and when she learned something, she'd help the other kids," said Hairston. He said one time, on a bike ride, she looked so happy, as if she was flying. The mother and daughter belonged to Christ Fellowship. Pastors Todd and Julie Mullins released a statement that said in part, "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." West Palm Police say they got multiple 911 calls from people in the area who heard the gunfire. Officers arrived to the home and said they found the 11-year-old girl on the front porch, and her mother deceased inside the home.

Kyra Inglett, went into surgery Thursday evening and later died.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has an open investigation into the case and is coordinating with law enforcement, according to a spokesperson for DCF. There was no prior child welfare involvement with the two.

Investigators with the WPBPD currently hold an active arrest warrant for Joseph for two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Anyone with information about the murders or the whereabouts of Marlin Joseph is urged to call

the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or the Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.