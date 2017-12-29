Tanker driver who caused fuel spill cited by FHP - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tanker driver who caused fuel spill cited by FHP

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The driver involved in a tanker crash which caused thousands of gallons of aviation fuel to spill out, and shut down traffic on Belvedere Road for over six hours on Thursday has been cited with careless driving. 

According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Alvaro Feola, the driver was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Belvedere Road while traveling north from Perimeter Road. 

The driver was identified as Basil Brown Common, Jr. from Sunrise, Fla. 

While traffic on Belvedere Road has returned to normal, life underground is still under watch.
The tanker was carrying 8,000 gallons of aviation fuel when it overturned, spilling some of that fuel into nearby storm drains.

On Friday, crews contracted out by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) spent the day pumping out fuel from nearby storm drains. 

Contractor JAM Environmental recovered an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 gallons of aviation fuel, according to DEP officials. 

Officials have been monitoring canals and places where the storm systems drain out. So far, no fuel has leaked from the storm drains into surface waters. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.