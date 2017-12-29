Tanker driver who caused fuel spill cited by FHP

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The driver involved in a tanker crash which caused thousands of gallons of aviation fuel to spill out, and shut down traffic on Belvedere Road for over six hours on Thursday has been cited with careless driving.

According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Alvaro Feola, the driver was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Belvedere Road while traveling north from Perimeter Road.

The driver was identified as Basil Brown Common, Jr. from Sunrise, Fla.

While traffic on Belvedere Road has returned to normal, life underground is still under watch.

The tanker was carrying 8,000 gallons of aviation fuel when it overturned, spilling some of that fuel into nearby storm drains.

On Friday, crews contracted out by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) spent the day pumping out fuel from nearby storm drains.

Contractor JAM Environmental recovered an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 gallons of aviation fuel, according to DEP officials.

Officials have been monitoring canals and places where the storm systems drain out. So far, no fuel has leaked from the storm drains into surface waters.