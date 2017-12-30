Las Vegas police: 2 hotel security guards killed

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say two security guards are dead after being shot in a room at a hotel-casino.

Police say the alleged shooter ran away after the shooting Saturday morning at Arizona Charlie's Decatur but then was found by police at a nearby residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter's condition and the victims' identities have not been released.

Additional information about the circumstances of the incident, including a possible motive, was not immediately available.

A call to the hotel-casino's office went unanswered.

Arizona Charlie's Decatur is a short distance west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting comes as law enforcement officers are preparing for tens of thousands of New Year's Eve revelers on the Strip and three months after a mass shooting that killed 58 people.